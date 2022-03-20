Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTH. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter worth $402,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 17,098.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $5,258,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

