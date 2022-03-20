Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $2.36. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 50,432,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,522,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

