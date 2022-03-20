FirstCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,167.81 and approximately $103.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.39 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00067382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014363 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.