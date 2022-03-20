Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 5,843,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,239,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

