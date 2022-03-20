$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

TOL stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. 2,295,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,817. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after buying an additional 254,929 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 244,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.