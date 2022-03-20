7,373 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

KAPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

