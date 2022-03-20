Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 1,045,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

