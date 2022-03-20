Diligent Investors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. 7,400,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.