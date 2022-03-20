Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce $47.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $198.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 1,792,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,484. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $703.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.