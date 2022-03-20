Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.25. 6,694,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.