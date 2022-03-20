Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,559,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,773. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

