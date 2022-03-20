MIB Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $119.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $612,632.19 and approximately $119.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,624,722 coins and its circulating supply is 152,322,794 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.