Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $0.23. iRobot posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 343.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 736,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,830. iRobot has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

