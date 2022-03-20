Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 6,210,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

