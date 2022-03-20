Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 808,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 43.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

