Diligent Investors LLC Buys Shares of 30,769 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

