Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 808,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 43.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,037. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

