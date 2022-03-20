BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.