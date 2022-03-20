HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0017

HOQU (HQX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $289,714.20 and $801,273.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00035381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00106261 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HQXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.