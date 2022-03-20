AntiMatter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,205.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00035381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00106261 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

