Reviewing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phunware and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -363.83% -248.37% -61.85% E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 26.43 -$22.20 million ($0.43) -6.35 E2open Parent $330.01 million 8.60 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 12.84, suggesting that its stock price is 1,184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phunware and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.99%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Summary

Phunware beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

