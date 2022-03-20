Columbus Macro LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.16. 14,043,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

