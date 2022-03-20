Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,582,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,211,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. 2,957,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,743. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

