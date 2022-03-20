Diligent Investors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,188,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,368,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

