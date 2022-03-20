Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,519. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.57 million and a PE ratio of -35.58. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

