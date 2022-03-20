Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 3,580,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

