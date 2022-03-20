Columbus Macro LLC Sells 522 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

