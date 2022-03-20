Columbus Macro LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 511.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after buying an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,705,000 after purchasing an additional 934,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

