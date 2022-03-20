Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

