Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ImmunoGen stock remained flat at $$5.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,098,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,869. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 137,413 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

