Columbus Macro LLC Sells 121,404 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,404 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

