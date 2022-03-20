Columbus Macro LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,517,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 838,055 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.
