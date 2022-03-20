Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

WFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,906,188. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

