Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,269,284. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

