Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Decreased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 3.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,135. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34.

