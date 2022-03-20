Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 811.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period.
IUSV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,154. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.