Columbus Macro LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 811.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

IUSV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,154. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

