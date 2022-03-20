AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 79,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 73,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.