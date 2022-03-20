TRON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $859.42 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and $859.42 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002201 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003942 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,708,027,685 coins and its circulating supply is 101,708,017,327 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

