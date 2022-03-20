Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,224.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $581,425.45 and $1,224.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00293052 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.