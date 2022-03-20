$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 897,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

