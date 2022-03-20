Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 5,818,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

