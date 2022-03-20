Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,693. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.