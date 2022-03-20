Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. Phunware posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.
Several research analysts have commented on PHUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,682,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $264.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.
Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.
