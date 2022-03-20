Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,319 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,998,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.