Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.99. 2,288,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.