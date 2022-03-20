Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 440.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 559,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Realty Income by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,773,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

