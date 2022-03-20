Adshares Price Reaches $3.88 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00009442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $93.19 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00220717 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,541 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.