Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $133,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,069 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 914,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

