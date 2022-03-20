Verso Trading Up 69.5% This Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $202,573.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.57 or 0.06891691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,159.53 or 1.00177334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00040550 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

