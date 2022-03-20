QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 5.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,450,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

